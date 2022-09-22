Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 91,044 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 433.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,044 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031,916.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $95,584,242. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $150.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

