Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55,194 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,194 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

