Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 228,094 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

ELS opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

