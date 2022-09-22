Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

