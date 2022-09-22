Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

