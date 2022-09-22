STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Down 3.0 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $177.54 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

