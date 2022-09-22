Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Duke Realty by 876.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

