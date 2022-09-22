Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 10,536 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

OXY opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,166,303 shares of company stock worth $1,354,436,524 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

