Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 36,835 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam grew its position in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.