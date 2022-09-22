Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.