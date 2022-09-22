Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 73,391 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,391 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 202.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 357.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

