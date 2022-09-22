SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $359.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.94 and its 200-day moving average is $457.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $354.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

