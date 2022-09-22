14,123 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

