Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on GAIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

