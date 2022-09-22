Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

