ACG Wealth Sells 130 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ACG Wealth cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.