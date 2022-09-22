ACG Wealth Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

