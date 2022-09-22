ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

