Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,124 shares.The stock last traded at $53.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

