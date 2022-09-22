SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.12. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,117 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
