Tsfg LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWO opened at $216.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

