ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

Shares of DJP opened at $34.77 on Thursday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

