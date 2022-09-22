Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WKME stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

