Tsfg LLC Acquires 2,190 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 952.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,153.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 945.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 883.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 600,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 539,182 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

