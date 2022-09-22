Tsfg LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

