ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

