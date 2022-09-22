Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $35.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 435,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 147,866 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

