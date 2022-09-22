Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 737,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,078,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,180,000 after acquiring an additional 314,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

