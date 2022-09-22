Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 431,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 62,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,986 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 221,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

