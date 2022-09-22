Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

