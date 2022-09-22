Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGK opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

