Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after buying an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

