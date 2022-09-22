Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

