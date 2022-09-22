iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

