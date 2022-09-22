Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of -137.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

