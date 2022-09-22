General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

