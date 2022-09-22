Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $427.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.61 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.