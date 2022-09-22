General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.68 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

