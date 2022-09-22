300 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $427.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.61 and a twelve month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

