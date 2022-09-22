Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.