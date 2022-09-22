Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $165,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,665.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,589.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,853.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Get Rating

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

