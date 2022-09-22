Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

