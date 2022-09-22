Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $283.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average of $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

