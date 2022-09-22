Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 56,055 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 5,599.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,055 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.