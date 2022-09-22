Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.