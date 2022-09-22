Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $219.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

