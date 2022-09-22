Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

