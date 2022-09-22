Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1,188.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 601,325 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 529,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,197.8% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 404,303 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,515,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.