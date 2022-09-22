Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

