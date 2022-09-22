Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $211.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.96 and its 200-day moving average is $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

